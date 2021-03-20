VouchForMe Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,072.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 138.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $7,072.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00051014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.24 or 0.00638241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,662,820 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.