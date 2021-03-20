Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VUZI shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vuzix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

VUZI stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 19,385,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

