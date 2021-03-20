Waifu Token (WAIF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $555,098.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Waifu Token has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Waifu Token has a total market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $555,098.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waifu Token token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.12 or 0.00457807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00066942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00140384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00062623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00675254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Waifu Token Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,366,162 tokens. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io.

Waifu Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waifu Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.