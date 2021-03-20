Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) CFO Stephen P. Theobald Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE WD opened at $102.46 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $113.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,362,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $2,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

