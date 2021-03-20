Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.01.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $131.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.53. The firm has a market cap of $372.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,065,000 shares of company stock worth $850,716,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

