WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) Insider Sells A$548,167.38 in Stock

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 333,030 shares of WAM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.18), for a total transaction of A$548,167.38 ($391,548.13).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 572,252 shares of WAM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.17), for a total transaction of A$938,493.28 ($670,352.34).

On Monday, March 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 182,860 shares of WAM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.15), for a total transaction of A$293,856.02 ($209,897.16).

On Monday, February 22nd, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 598,259 shares of WAM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.16), for a total transaction of A$969,777.84 ($692,698.46).

On Monday, February 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 341,192 shares of WAM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.19), for a total transaction of A$570,473.02 ($407,480.73).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 265,500 shares of WAM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.21), for a total transaction of A$448,164.00 ($320,117.14).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.30.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from WAM Research’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. WAM Research’s payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

About WAM Research

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

