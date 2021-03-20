Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

Shares of WMG opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 730,735 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,624,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after acquiring an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

