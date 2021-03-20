Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce sales of $235.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.49 million and the highest is $286.51 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $226.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $967.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $999.50 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million.

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $11,046,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,375,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 271,641 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.