Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313,751 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 131.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.