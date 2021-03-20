Waves (WAVES) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $86.37 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $10.51 or 0.00017821 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007216 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,626,822 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

