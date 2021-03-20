Wayne Kent Taylor Sells 70,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 31.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

