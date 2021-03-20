Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $259.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

