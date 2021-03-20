Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

Shares of SPGI opened at $347.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.32 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

