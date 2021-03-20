Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,894 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $172.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

