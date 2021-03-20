Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $552,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $74,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after buying an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $9,168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $3,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,491,011 shares in the company, valued at $660,770,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $147,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,433,402 shares of company stock worth $100,709,215. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.