Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

