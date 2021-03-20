Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 12,467 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,622,000 after buying an additional 1,315,610 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period.

ESGD stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11.

