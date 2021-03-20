Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 34,049 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Black Hills by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,407,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,452,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Black Hills by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NYSE BKH opened at $67.08 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

