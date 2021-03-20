Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 824 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 128,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,779,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE NPO opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.