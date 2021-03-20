Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 288,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.53% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUPH. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,609,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 166,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 451,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 122,902 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

