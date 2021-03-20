Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,374 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,286,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,725,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Voya Financial by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.86 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

