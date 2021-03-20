Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 612,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth about $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WHG opened at $16.24 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.92 million, a PE ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

