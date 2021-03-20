Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of Cedar Fair worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth $379,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of FUN opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.