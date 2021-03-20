Wells Fargo & Company Raises Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $63.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.19.

NASDAQ REG opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 207.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

