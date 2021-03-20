WeOwn Price Up 27.3% This Week (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $4.06 million and $202,594.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00052034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00648255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00024460 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00034683 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

CHX is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

