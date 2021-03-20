Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 300,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 26.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

