Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

WTE stock opened at C$19.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.34. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$11.88 and a 12 month high of C$20.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

