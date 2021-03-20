Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Director Sells C$161,359.86 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47.

WPM stock opened at C$49.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of C$22.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$33.78 and a twelve month high of C$76.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

