William Lewis Sells 50,000 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insmed by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 630.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 262,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

