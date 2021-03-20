Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $187.00 at Barclays

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $144.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

NYSE:WSM opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $177.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,174 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $1,062,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

