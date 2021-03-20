Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider William Franke Sells 5,905,389 Shares of Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,912 ($64.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,011.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,228.31. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,683 ($21.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WIZZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective on shares of Wizz Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,495.38 ($58.73).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.