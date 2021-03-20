Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,419 shares of company stock worth $1,073,376. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

