Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $266.07 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,773.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.