Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global raised Workday to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.22.

WDAY opened at $251.23 on Wednesday. Workday has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Workday by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

