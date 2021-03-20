Wownero 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,299.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $29,299.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.00 or 0.00456597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051583 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00139606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.52 or 0.00649546 BTC.

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

