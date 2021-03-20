Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $806.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce $806.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $765.00 million and the highest is $827.00 million. Xilinx posted sales of $756.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,379,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.10.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

