XP (NASDAQ:XP) Stock Price Down 6.9%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $37.99. Approximately 1,429,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,318,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

XP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. XP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get XP alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion and a PE ratio of 79.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of XP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of XP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About XP (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.