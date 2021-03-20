XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.79 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in XPEL by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in XPEL by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.