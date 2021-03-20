Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,736 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.22% of Xylem worth $40,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $104.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

