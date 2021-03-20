Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

