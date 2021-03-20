Ycg LLC Invests $12.60 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ycg LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,000. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $13.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $818.66. 448,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,119. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $865.61 and a 200 day moving average of $869.28. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $979.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

