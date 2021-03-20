Ycg LLC Sells 24,708 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ycg LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,708 shares during the period. Ycg LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.14. 28,354,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,220,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.93. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,370,013 shares of company stock valued at $251,640,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.