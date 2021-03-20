YFValue Hits Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue token can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.44 or 0.00457067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00066549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00140298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.00659838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance.

YFValue Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars.

