Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 7.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Yum China by 4.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 994,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Yum China by 9.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

YUMC stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

