Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.78. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

ATVI stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,501,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,561. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

