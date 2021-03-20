Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Fabrinet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 549,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,313. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.