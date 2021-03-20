Zacks: Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ABM opened at $50.39 on Friday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,518.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 131,302 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 117,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.