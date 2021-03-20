Zacks: Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post $42.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.01 billion to $43.37 billion. AT&T posted sales of $42.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $172.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.19 billion to $174.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $172.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.95 billion to $176.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.76. 73,685,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,571,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

