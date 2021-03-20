Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,610 shares of company stock worth $3,901,405 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $477,000.

NYSE:BJ opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

