Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

NYSE CBU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,280. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

